3 months ago
BRIEF-Crookes Brothers FY HEPS up 15.9 pct​
May 31, 2017 / 7:06 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Crookes Brothers FY HEPS up 15.9 pct​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Crookes Brothers Ltd:

* FY ‍revenue from continuing operations increased by 22 pct to R664 million (2016: R543 million)​

* ‍FY headline earnings per share increased by 15.9 pct to 424.1 cents (2016: 366.0 cents)​

* ‍"Next 12 months will be challenging as we recover from effects of drought, particularly in our cane segment in Mpumalanga"​

* About 400 million rand of assets on balance sheet currently in development phase, will deliver increased contribution to profits from 2019​

* Confident that financial goals of achieving long term headline earnings growth of 15 pct per annum, return in equity of 15 pct attainable

* ‍Board of directors has resolved to declare a final gross cash dividend of 115.0 cents per ordinary share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

