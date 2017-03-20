FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare says co repaid in full its convertible senior notes
March 20, 2017 / 1:21 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare says co repaid in full its convertible senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Cross Country Healthcare Inc

* Cross country healthcare inc - on march 17, 2017, cross country healthcare, inc. Repaid in full its convertible senior notes - sec filing

* Cross country healthcare- convertible notes of principal amount of $25 million convertible into shares of common stock at conversion price of $7.10/ share

* Cross country healthcare- issued to holders of convertible notes aggregate of 3.2 million shares of common stock, cash in aggregate amount of about $6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

