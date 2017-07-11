BRIEF-Shenzhen Jinxinnong Technology to issue up to 670 mln yuan convertible bonds
* Says it plans to issue up to 670 million yuan ($98.53 million) convertible bonds
July 11 Cross-harbour Holdings Ltd
* Profit attributable for six months ended 30 june 2017 expected to increase significantly by over 300%
* Expected result due to estimated significant unrealised fair value gain on revaluation of group's trading securities investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to issue up to 670 million yuan ($98.53 million) convertible bonds
* Says resolved to allot 1 million equity shares of INR 10 each as bonus shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: