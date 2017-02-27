BRIEF-Luxfer qtrly adjusted EPS $0.14
* Luxfer Holdings Plc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share - diluted $0.14
Feb 27 CrossAmerica Partners LP
* Reg-CrossAmerica Partners LP: Reports year-end and fourth quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly operating revenues $501.5 million versus $467.9 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $478.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Debora Spar, a member of board informed board that she will not stand for re-election and will retire from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entrec announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results