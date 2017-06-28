BRIEF-Kratos announces award of BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target Drone System LRIP contract
June 28 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc
June 28 Crossamerica Partners Lp
* Says couche-tard acquired all of membership interests of sole member of crossamerica gp llc
* Crossamerica partners - effective immediately, alex miller, couche-tard's senior vice president of global fuels, becomes chairman of board of crossamerica Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc
MEERUT, India, June 28 Businessman Pankaj Jain is so worried about the impending launch of a new sales tax in India that he is thinking of shutting down his tiny textile factory for a month to give himself time to adjust.