FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Crossrider to buy Cyberghost for up to 9.2 mln euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 14, 2017 / 7:18 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Crossrider to buy Cyberghost for up to 9.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Crossrider Plc

* Agrees to acquire entire issued share capital of Cyberghost

* CyberGhost is being acquired for a total consideration of up to 9.2 million euros

* Of the 9.2 million euro maximum consideration, the initial consideration is to be satisfied on closing of the acquisition by a 3.2 million euro cash payment to the vendor of CyberGhost and 3 million euro through the issue of 4,057,813 options over ordinary shares in the capital of the Company exercisable at the nominal value of the shares

* Deal includes an EBITDA based earn-out payment capped at 3 million euros

* The earn-out is payable subject to the continued involvement of Robert Knapp, CEO and founder of CyberGhost

* CyberGhost is a leading cyber security SaaS provider, with a focus on the provision of virtual private network solutions

* The acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing in the current financial year

* The acquisition is in line with the company's stated strategy to broaden its product offering to service high growth consumer markets, of which cyber security is a key vertical. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.