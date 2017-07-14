BRIEF-Crossroads Systems receives early termination notice from Intrepidus Holdings

July 14 (Reuters) - Crossroads Systems Inc

* Crossroads Systems says on July 10, received an early termination notice from Intrepidus Holdings LLC - SEC filing

* Termination notice received in connection with certain investment agreement entered into as of October 27, 2015

* Crossroads Systems - pursuant to terms of agreement, company returned to each of Intrepidus and TQ Zeta portion of funds allocated to investor

* Crossroads Systems Inc - pursuant to agreement, investors under investment agreement paid $10 million to company

* Crossroads Systems Inc - $10 million received from investors to be used by co for repayment of outstanding indebtedness obligations to CF DB EZ LLC Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2undQDp) Further company coverage: