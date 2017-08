April 4 (Reuters) - Crown Capital Partners Inc

* Crown Capital Partners announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Crown Capital Partners - Got approval from Toronto Stock Exchange to implement normal course issuer bid for 12-month period commencing April 10, 2017

* Crown Capital Partners Inc - Under terms of NCIB, Crown will have right to purchase up to 310,000 of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: