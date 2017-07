July 6 Crown Capital Partners Inc:

* Crown Capital Partners announces sale of shares in distinct infrastructure

* Crown Capital Partners Inc says share disposition resulted in net proceeds of approximately $1.4 million

* Crown Capital Partners Inc says crown arranged a $20.0 million, five-year term loan to distinct in november 2015 to support company's growth

* Announced disposition of all common shares of distinct infrastructure group held by crown capital fund iv

* Crown Capital Partners Inc - on may 26, distinct prepaid $20.0 million, five-year term loan in full, including principal, interest and fees