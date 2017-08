April 26 (Reuters) - Crown Castle International Corp

* Crown Castle International -priced its previously announced public offering of 4.750% senior notes due 2047 in an aggregate principal amount of $350 million

* Crown Castle International Corp says notes will be issued at a price equal to 99.207% of their face value to yield 4.800% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: