38 minutes ago
BRIEF-Crown Castle International says to acquire Lightower for about $7.1 bln in cash
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Physicians facing tough choices
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
#Market News
July 18, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 38 minutes ago

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Crown Castle International Corp:

* Crown Castle announces agreement to acquire Lightower

* Crown Castle International Corp - deal for about $7.1 billion in cash

* Crown Castle International Corp says expect transaction to be immediately accretive to AFFO per share and long-term dividend growth

* Crown Castle International Corp - on a net income per share basis, transaction is expected to be modestly dilutive during first full year of ownership

* Crown Castle International - following completion of transaction, Crown Castle will own or have rights to approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber

* Crown Castle-intends to finance deal consistent with maintaining current investment grade credit metrics, utilizing cash on hand, equity, debt financing

* Crown Castle International Corp - after deal closes, anticipates it will increase its annual common stock dividend rate between $0.15 and $0.20 per share

* Crown Castle International - In first full year of co's ownership, co sees lightower contributing $465 million to $485 million in AFFO before financing costs

* Crown Castle International - In first full year of co's ownership, Lightower to contribute $850 million-$870 million in site rental revenues

* Crown Castle International says intends to finance transaction utilizing cash on hand, equity and debt financing

* Crown Castle International - in first full year of crown castle's ownership, co expects lightower will contribute $510 million to $530 million in adjusted ebitda

* Crown Castle - received financing commitments from Morgan Stanley senior funding and BofA Merrill Lynch of about $7.1 billion for new unsecured bridge facility​

* Crown Castle International Corp - ‍agreement to acquire LTS Group Holdings Llc from Berkshire Partners, Pamlico Capital and other investors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

