BRIEF-Crown castle international sees Q3 FFO in range of $404 mln to $409 mln
July 19, 2017 / 9:18 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Crown castle international sees Q3 FFO in range of $404 mln to $409 mln

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Crown Castle International Corp

* Sees Q3 FFO in range of $404 million to $409 million

* Crown castle reports second quarter 2017 results and updates outlook for full year 2017

* Crown castle says in first year of ownership, Lightower is seen to contribute $850 million-$870 million in site rental, $163 million-$213 million in net income

* Sees q3 affo in range of $447 million to $452 million

* Crown castle international corp qtrly ffo $404.6 million

* Crown castle says it would increase its annual common stock dividend rate between $0.15 and $0.20 per share to reflect deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

