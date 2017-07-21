FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Crown Castle prices its offerings of common stock and mandatory convertible preferred stock
July 21, 2017 / 11:12 AM

BRIEF-Crown Castle prices its offerings of common stock and mandatory convertible preferred stock

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Crown Castle International Corp

* Crown Castle announces pricing of public offerings of common stock and mandatory convertible preferred stock

* Crown Castle International Corp - priced its concurrent offerings of 36,.5 million shares of its common stock at $96.00 per share

* Crown Castle International-priced offerings 1.5 million shares of 6.875% mandatory convertible preferred stock, series a, at $1,000.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

