BRIEF-Certent acquires IBM Cognos Disclosure Management, Clarity 7 solutions
* Certent acquires IBM Cognos Disclosure Management and Clarity 7 solutions and enters into reseller agreement with IBM
June 30 CROWN ENERGY AB
* ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF ESI GROUP SA AND POSTPONING OF ANNOUNCEMENT OF HALF-YEAR REPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA SIGNS TERM SHEET REGARDING ACQUISITION OF VOICECOM IN BULGARIA.