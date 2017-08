March 20 (Reuters) - Crown Holdings Inc

* CEO Timothy Donahue's FY 2016 total compensation $10.97 million versus $3.96 million in FY 2015 - sec filing

* Crown Holdings Inc - CFO Thomas Kelly's FY 2016 total compensation $4.2 million versus $2.9 million in FY 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2mMX1Lx Further company coverage: