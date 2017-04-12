BRIEF-Pacific Ethanol files for mixed shelf of up to $175 mln
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
April 12 Crown Holdings Inc :
* On April 7, company entered into an amended & restated credit agreement for agreement dated December 19, 2013 - SEC filing
* Restated credit agreement provides for a $650 million dollar revolving facility, $700 million multicurrency revolving facility
* Credit agreement also provides for $50 million Canadian revolving facility, $750 million Term A loan facility, a EUR275 million term Euro facility
* Under restated credit agreement, facilities have a five-year term with a maturity date of April 7, 2022 Source text : (bit.ly/2oA20Df) Further company coverage:
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
(Add background, details, table) NEW YORK, April 14 Speculators rebuilt their bullish bet on the U.S. dollar earlier this week, raising net longs from a five-week low, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators had scaled back bullish dollar bets on doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his pledges of tax cuts and infrastructure spending in the wake of his and the Republicans'