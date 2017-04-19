BRIEF-Crown Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.72

April 19 (Reuters) - Crown Holdings Inc:

* Crown Holdings, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results

* Sees q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.05 to $1.15

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.72

* Q1 earnings per share $0.77

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.80 to $4.00

* Q1 sales $1.901 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.9 billion

* Crown Holdings Inc - currently forecasts 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $450 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Crown Holdings Inc - new beverage can plant in Jakarta, Indonesia is expected to begin commercial production at end of q2 of this year

* Crown Holdings Inc - second line at plant in danang, vietnam is expected to begin commercial production in q3