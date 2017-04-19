FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Crown Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.72
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Crown Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.72

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Crown Holdings Inc:

* Crown Holdings, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results

* Sees q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.05 to $1.15

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.72

* Q1 earnings per share $0.77

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.80 to $4.00

* Q1 sales $1.901 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.9 billion

* Crown Holdings Inc - currently forecasts 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $450 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Crown Holdings Inc - new beverage can plant in Jakarta, Indonesia is expected to begin commercial production at end of q2 of this year

* Crown Holdings Inc - second line at plant in danang, vietnam is expected to begin commercial production in q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.