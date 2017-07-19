FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Crown Holdings reports Q2 earnings per share $0.94
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi coup
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2017 / 9:24 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Crown Holdings reports Q2 earnings per share $0.94

2 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Crown Holdings Inc

* Crown Holdings, Inc. reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.35 to $1.45

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.12

* Q2 earnings per share $0.94

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.90 to $4.05

* Q2 sales $2.161 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.16 billion

* Crown Holdings Inc says various global growth projects remain on schedule

* Crown Holdings Inc - Beverage can growth projects on schedule

* Crown Holdings Inc - On track to commence commercial production on second beverage can line at danang, vietnam facility during Q3​

* Crown Holdings Inc says "various global growth projects remain on schedule"

* Crown - ‍New beverage can plant in yangon, myanmar and a glass bottle facility in Chihuahua, Mexico are both scheduled for start-up in H1 2018​

* Crown Holdings Inc says currently forecasts 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $450 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.