Feb 23 (Reuters) - Crown Resorts Ltd

* for half year ended 31 december 2016 crown reported a net profit of $354.0 million, compared to $200.7 million in prior comparable period

* hy revenues $ 1.77bln versus $1.88 billion a year ago

* interim dividend 30.0 cents per share

* directors have declared special dividend of 83 cents per share