BRIEF-Crown Resorts says intends to undertake share buyback of about $500 mln

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Crown Resorts Ltd :

* Proposed Crown REIT IPO will not proceed at this time

* Intends to undertake an on-market share buy-back of approximately $500 million commencing following receipt of regulatory approvals

* Crown now intends to adopt a new dividend policy

* Crown now intends to undertake a buy-back of subordinated notes listed on asx under code "cwnha"

* Adopted a new dividend policy to pay 60 cents per share on a full year basis, subject to company's financial position