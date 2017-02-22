FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Crown Resorts says intends to undertake share buyback of about $500 mln
February 22, 2017 / 10:47 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Crown Resorts says intends to undertake share buyback of about $500 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Crown Resorts Ltd :

* Proposed Crown REIT IPO will not proceed at this time

* Intends to undertake an on-market share buy-back of approximately $500 million commencing following receipt of regulatory approvals

* Crown now intends to adopt a new dividend policy

* Crown now intends to undertake a buy-back of subordinated notes listed on asx under code "cwnha"

* Adopted a new dividend policy to pay 60 cents per share on a full year basis, subject to company's financial position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

