BRIEF-Travellers International Hotel updates on June 2 incident
June 29 Travellers International Hotel Group Inc :
June 30 Crown Resorts Ltd
* Michael Neilson has stepped down from his role as company secretary
* Mary Manos will continue to act as company secretary and will also become general counsel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 Travellers International Hotel Group Inc :
* Co entered into a letter of intent with China Star Entertainment Limited and China Star Entertainment (BVI) Limited