June 26 Crown Resorts Ltd
* Update on detention of Crown employees in China
* 17 current and two former employees of Crown Group were
convicted by Shanghai Baoshan District Court
* 16 of 19 defendants were fined a total of RMB8.62 million,
which converts to approximately AUD1.67 million
* Fine amount is being paid ex gratia by crown.
* Of 16 defendants who were fined, 11 were also sentenced to
a period of incarceration of 9 months and 5 to a period of 10
months
* Ddefendants include three Australian Citizens, Jason
O'connor, (Jane) Pan Dan And Jerry Xuan
* One of other defendants is a Malaysian citizen and
remaining defendants are Chinese Citizens.
