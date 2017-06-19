BRIEF-Entersoft will pay net dividend for FY 2016 amounting EUR 0.1105 per share
* WILL PAY NET DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 AMOUNTING EUR 0.1105 PER SHARE Source text: http://bit.ly/2rR1JOR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 19 CRUNCHFISH AB
* CHINESE PATENT OFFICE ALLOWS PATENT FOR CN201380040370.1 UNTIL 2033 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
JERUSALEM, June 21 Intel Corp. has joined Team8, an Israeli creator of cybersecurity start-ups, as a strategic partner and will help with the formation of companies that address the largest cybersecurity problems, Team8 said on Wednesday.