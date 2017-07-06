Volvo to sell its stake in diesel engine maker Deutz
BERLIN, July 6 Sweden-based auto maker Volvo is selling its 25 percent stake in German specialty diesel engine maker Deutz AG, the bookrunner for the deal said on Thursday.
July 6 Csc Financial Co Ltd
* CSRC issued decision demanding china securities funds to rectify & suspend filing of asset management plans for specific clients for 6 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SIGNS LEASE WITH SOCIÉTÉ URIAGE FOR 2,300 SQUARE METER SITE NEWTIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)