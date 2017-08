May 11 (Reuters) - Cse Global Ltd:

* Profit after tax and non-controlling interest for 1Q17 declined by 45.5% year-on-year to S$3.0 million

* Qtrly revenue declined by 11.5% to S$74.5m y-o-y

* Qtrly revenue S$74.5 million versus S$ 84.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: