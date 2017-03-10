BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings seeks premium listing in London
* PSH intends to apply for admission of its ordinary shares to official list of UK listing authority
March 10 CSE Global Ltd
* Unit, W-Industries of Texas, LLC won two deepwater offshore projects valued at $30 million for integrated control systems to be executed in Gulf of Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PSH intends to apply for admission of its ordinary shares to official list of UK listing authority
* Sold up to $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nhmfUV)