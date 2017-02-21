BRIEF-CSG says consideration for Stallion Reaction deal amended to 50 mln rand

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Csg Holdings Ltd

* CSG holdings - Invictus Risk Proprietary, a subsidiary, has entered into an addendum to initial agreement concluded with Stallion Reaction Proprietary

* Purchase consideration payable by CSG to seller in respect of acquisition has been amended to r50 000 000

* Purchase consideration will now be paid by CSG on 27 february 2017

* Effective date of acquisition has been amended to 1 march 2017.