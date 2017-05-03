WRAPUP 1-China's economy loses momentum as policymakers clamp down on debt risks
* Factory output, investment growth miss expectations in April
May 3 CSG Systems International Inc:
* CSG Systems International reports results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.62
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.62
* Q1 revenue rose 3 percent to $192.5 million
* CSG Systems International Inc sees 2017 revenues $765 - $785 million
* CSG Systems International Inc sees 2017 gaap eps $1.93 - $2.09
* CSG Systems International Inc sees 2017 non-gaap EPS $2.45 - $2.59
* CSG Systems International Inc sees 2017 non-gaap adjusted EBITDA $171 - $179 million
* CSG Systems International Inc sees 2017 cash flows from operating activities $105 - $125 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Factory output, investment growth miss expectations in April
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. ride services company Lyft Inc and Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo have launched a self-driving vehicle partnership, bringing together two rivals to dominant ride-sharing service Uber Technologies Inc.
TOKYO, May 15 Japanese stocks edged down on Monday, pressured by a stronger yen, a widespread cyber attack and North Korea's missile test over the weekend.