an hour ago
BRIEF-CSL says new data demonstrate prophylactic treatment with idelvion reduces bleed frequency
July 12, 2017 / 1:20 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-CSL says new data demonstrate prophylactic treatment with idelvion reduces bleed frequency

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - CSL Ltd:

* Says new data demonstrate prophylactic treatment with idelvion reduces bleed frequency

* Says data shows idelvion has potential to positively impact patients with haemophilia B

* CSL - additional data shows idelvion prophylaxis regimens result in high rates of compliance, reduced consumption compared with previous fix

* CSL Ltd - additional data shows that idelvion prophylaxis regimens result in improvement in paediatric health-related quality of life Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

