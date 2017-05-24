BRIEF-CSRA Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.49

May 24 (Reuters) - Csra Inc

* Csra announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.22

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.49

* Q4 revenue $1.25 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.25 billion

* Sees fiscal year 2018 revenue $5,000 - $5,200 million; sees fiscal year 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per share $1.88 - $2.00

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.95, revenue view $5.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: