PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 21
June 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 CSRA Inc:
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* CSRA - amendment provides for an increase of $183.7 million in unpaid principal balance of term loan b facility to a total of $650 million - sec filing
* CSRA - additional borrowings under term loan b facility immediately applied to repay $180.6 million of unpaid principal balance of term loan a1 facility
* CSRA - borrowings applied to also pay accrued, unpaid interest on amounts repaid on term loan a1 facility,term loan b facility, related costs
* CSRA- as amended, credit deal provides for qtrly payments of principal on term loan b facility of $500,000 commencing sept 30, 2017 through dec 31, 2022 Source text - bit.ly/2safNBM Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries, causing the yield curve to flatten.