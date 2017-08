May 25 (Reuters) - CSRA Inc:

* Subsidiary, SRA International, Inc., has been awarded a five-year, $266 million contract

* New contract directs CSRA to provide IT support for Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

* Contract will consolidate work performed under multiple separate task orders

* Contract awarded by General Services Administration's (GSA) Federal Systems Integration and Management Center