March 1 (Reuters) - Csw Industrials Inc

* CSW Industrials Inc - deal for approximately $28 million

* CSW Industrials Inc - transaction was funded through csw industrials' revolving credit line

* CSW Industrials Inc - deal expected to be accretive to eps within its first year

* CSW Industrials announces acquisition of Greco Aluminum Railings