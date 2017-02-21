FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-CSX appoints Fredrik Eliasson as president
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 1:47 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-CSX appoints Fredrik Eliasson as president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - CSX Corp

* CSX appoints Fredrik Eliasson as president

* CSX Corp - announced decisions of Michael Ward, chairman,CEO, and Clarence Gooden, president, to retire from company effective May 31, 2017

* Gooden will assume role of vice chairman until his retirement

* CSX Corp - Fredrik Eliasson has been appointed as president of CSX effective February 15, 2017, replacing Gooden

* CSX Corp - appointment of Eliasson as president not intended to affect any discussions CSX may continue to have with Hunter Harrison and Mantle Ridge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.