BRIEF-Juniper Networks announces organizational changes to accelerate innovation
* Juniper Networks announces organizational changes to accelerate innovation
Feb 27 CSX Corp:
* CSX -on Feb. 21, 2017, approved and commenced a management streamlining and realignment plan
* CSX Corp -streamlining and realignment plan is expected to deliver at least $175 million in annual productivity savings
* CSX Corp says implementation of this plan is expected to be substantially completed by mid-march 2017
* CSX Corp says implementation of plan expected to result in a pretax charge of at least $160 million
* CSX Corp says expects majority of this charge will be recognized during Q1 of 2017 Source text:(bit.ly/2lhSxuX) Further company coverage:
* Juniper Networks announces organizational changes to accelerate innovation
* Crestwood Midstream announces pricing of private offering of $500 million of 5.75% senior notes due 2025
* Ecn capital reports $0.07 in after tax adjusted EPS in Q4-2016