Feb 27 CSX Corp:

* CSX -on Feb. 21, 2017, approved and commenced a management streamlining and realignment plan

* CSX Corp -streamlining and realignment plan is expected to deliver at least $175 million in annual productivity savings

* CSX Corp says implementation of this plan is expected to be substantially completed by mid-march 2017

* CSX Corp says implementation of plan expected to result in a pretax charge of at least $160 million

* CSX Corp says expects majority of this charge will be recognized during Q1 of 2017