4 months ago
BRIEF-CSX Q1 adjusted EPS $0.51 excluding items
April 19, 2017 / 8:18 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-CSX Q1 adjusted EPS $0.51 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - CSX Corp:

* Qtrly revenue $2,869 million versus $2,618 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.51 excluding items

* CSX Corp - in march 2017, company reduced its management workforce by 765 employees through an involuntary separation program with enhanced benefits

* CSX Corp - cash expenditures, most of which will take place in Q2 2017, will total approximately $90 million primarily related to one-time severance costs

* CSX Corp qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.39 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

