May 10 (Reuters) - Ctac Nv:

* Q1 TURNOVER EUR 20.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 21.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FORECAST REITERATED: BARRING EXTRAORDINARY EXOGENOUS CIRCUMSTANCES, CTAC EXPECTS ITS 2017 RESULT TO BE CONSIDERABLY HIGHER THAN IN 2016

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 0.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING RESULT 3.5% HIGHER AT € 0.6 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2piDo3n Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)