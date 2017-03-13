FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-CTBC Financial says profit from overseas banking business to be contributed by SE Asia, China, Japan
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 13, 2017 / 7:02 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-CTBC Financial says profit from overseas banking business to be contributed by SE Asia, China, Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd , among Taiwan's major financial firms expanding overseas aggressively, made the following comments in its investor conference:

* Says percentage of profits from overseas banking business to rise to 44-50 percent this year versus 44 percent in 2016.

* Says sees such profits will be mainly from markets of South East Asia, China, Japan and north America.

* CTBC recently got an approval from Taiwan's financial regulators for a stake purchase in Thailand's LH Financial Group for 16.6 billion baht ($473.20 million). Further company coverage: (Reporting by Faith Hung)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.