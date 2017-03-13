BRIEF-CTBC Financial says profit from overseas banking business to be contributed by SE Asia, China, Japan

March 13 (Reuters) - CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd , among Taiwan's major financial firms expanding overseas aggressively, made the following comments in its investor conference:

* Says percentage of profits from overseas banking business to rise to 44-50 percent this year versus 44 percent in 2016.

* Says sees such profits will be mainly from markets of South East Asia, China, Japan and north America.

* CTBC recently got an approval from Taiwan's financial regulators for a stake purchase in Thailand's LH Financial Group for 16.6 billion baht ($473.20 million). Further company coverage: (Reporting by Faith Hung)