4 months ago
BRIEF-CTI Biopharma announces license and agreement expansion with Servier to commercialize Pixuvri
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 5:47 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-CTI Biopharma announces license and agreement expansion with Servier to commercialize Pixuvri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Cti Biopharma Corp:

* Servier and CTI biopharma expand license and collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize Pixuvri

* Servier will commercialize Pixuvri in all markets except the US

* Will retain rights to commercialize Pixuvri in the US

* Servier will pay Co 12 million euros ($13.0 million) with potential for Co to receive eur 76 million in additional sales and regulatory milestone payments as well as royalties on net product sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

