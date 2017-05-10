BRIEF-Ctrip reports Q1 revenue RMB 6.1 billion

May 10 (Reuters) - Ctrip.Com International Ltd

* Ctrip reports unaudited first quarter of 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue RMB 6.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 5.98 billion

* Ctrip.com International Ltd says for Q2 of 2017, company expects net revenue growth to continue at a year-on-year rate of approximately 40%-45%

* Qtrly diluted earnings per ADS were RMB0.15

* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS were RMB1.09 (us$0.16)

* Ctrip.com International Ltd says gross margin was 80% for q1 of 2017, compared to 73% in same period in 2016, and 78% in previous period

* Ctrip.com International Ltd says diluted earnings per ADS was $0.02 for Q1 of 2017

* Ctrip.com International Ltd says for Q2 of 2017, company expects net revenue growth to continue at a year-on-year rate of approximately 40% to 45%