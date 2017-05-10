FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Ctrip reports Q1 revenue RMB 6.1 billion
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 10:13 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ctrip reports Q1 revenue RMB 6.1 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Ctrip.Com International Ltd

* Ctrip reports unaudited first quarter of 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue RMB 6.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 5.98 billion

* Ctrip.com International Ltd says for Q2 of 2017, company expects net revenue growth to continue at a year-on-year rate of approximately 40%-45%

* Qtrly diluted earnings per ADS were RMB0.15

* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS were RMB1.09 (us$0.16)

* Ctrip.com International Ltd says gross margin was 80% for q1 of 2017, compared to 73% in same period in 2016, and 78% in previous period

* Ctrip.com International Ltd says diluted earnings per ADS was $0.02 for Q1 of 2017

* Ctrip.com International Ltd says for Q2 of 2017, company expects net revenue growth to continue at a year-on-year rate of approximately 40% to 45% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.