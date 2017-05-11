FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CtW Investment says issues response to Urban Outfitters' recent letter to shareholders
May 11, 2017 / 4:24 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-CtW Investment says issues response to Urban Outfitters’ recent letter to shareholders - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Urban Outfitters Inc

* Ctw investment group says issues response to urban outfitters’ recent letter to shareholders - sec filing

* Ctw investment - urban outfitters’ nominating committee should articulate refreshment plan including expected off-rotation of non-independent directors

* Ctw investment - urban outfitters' board should have policy that requires a initial list of candidates for board to include women and minority candidates Source text (bit.ly/2pCY6Hn) Further company coverage:

