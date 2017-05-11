BRIEF-CtW Investment says issues response to Urban Outfitters’ recent letter to shareholders - SEC Filing

May 11 (Reuters) - Urban Outfitters Inc

* Ctw investment group says issues response to urban outfitters’ recent letter to shareholders - sec filing

* Ctw investment - urban outfitters’ nominating committee should articulate refreshment plan including expected off-rotation of non-independent directors

* Ctw investment - urban outfitters' board should have policy that requires a initial list of candidates for board to include women and minority candidates