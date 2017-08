April 6 (Reuters) - Cub Energy Inc

* Cub Energy Inc. appoints Chief Operating Officer

* Cub Energy Inc - Appointment of Kerry Kendrick as Chief Operating Officer

* Cub Energy Inc - Kendrick replaces Cliff West, who has been COO of company since 2011

* Cub Energy Inc - West is retiring and will continue to serve as a consultant