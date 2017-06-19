June 19 Cuba Ventures Corp:
* Cuba Ventures Corp signs letter of intent to acquire
licensed Florida based travel agency. Synopsis of Trump
administration policy changes vis-à-vis Cuba. CEO Steve Marshall
appears on Canada’S BNN and United States CNN news networks
* Says will acquire a 30% minority interest in
International Business & Travel Opportunities in exchange for
shares of co, deal costs
* Says shall acquire from selling shareholders 30% equity
interest in IBTO for issuance of 500,000 shares at $0.05/share
and, c$10,000 cash
* Says co, International Business & Travel Opportunities
will continue to expand existing travel and Cuba focused
marketing initiatives
