BRIEF-Crowdsoft Technology in cooperation with BellPal
* IN COOPERATION WITH BELLPAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 12 Cubes Inc :
* Says it completed issuance of 11th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 25 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/xJd6mH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* IN COOPERATION WITH BELLPAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Comes as China requires foreign firms to store data locally