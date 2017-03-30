FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-CubeSmart announces pricing of 4.375 pct senior unsecured notes due 2023 and 4 pct senior unsecured notes due 2025
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 11:29 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-CubeSmart announces pricing of 4.375 pct senior unsecured notes due 2023 and 4 pct senior unsecured notes due 2025

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - CubeSmart

* CubeSmart announces pricing of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2023 and 4.000% senior unsecured notes due 2025

* 2023 notes were priced at 105.040% of principal amount

* Priced an offering of $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2023

* 2025 notes were priced at 101.343% of principal amount

* Priced an offering of $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior unsecured notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.