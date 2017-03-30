BRIEF-CubeSmart announces pricing of 4.375 pct senior unsecured notes due 2023 and 4 pct senior unsecured notes due 2025

March 30 (Reuters) - CubeSmart

* CubeSmart announces pricing of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2023 and 4.000% senior unsecured notes due 2025

* 2023 notes were priced at 105.040% of principal amount

* Priced an offering of $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2023

* 2025 notes were priced at 101.343% of principal amount

* Priced an offering of $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior unsecured notes due 2025