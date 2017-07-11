BRIEF-Deere & Co says June retail sales for 2WD tractors in U.S. & Canada Agriculture up single digit percent
* Deere & Co - June retail sales for 2wd tractors (< 40 pto hp) in u.s. & canada agriculture up single digit percent
July 11 Cubic Corp
* Cubic announces chief financial officer transition effective October 1, 2017
* Cubic Corp - Upon John Thomas' transition, position of CFO will be assumed by Anshooman Aga
* Cubic Corp - Anshooman Aga will join Cubic on July 17, 2017 as executive vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deere & Co - June retail sales for 2wd tractors (< 40 pto hp) in u.s. & canada agriculture up single digit percent
* I.D. Systems announces proposed underwritten public offering