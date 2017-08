March 22 (Reuters) - Cubic Corp:

* Cubic - Cubic Mission Solutions announced contract award worth more than $20 million from U.S. Navy's San Diego-based space, naval warfare systems command

* Cubic - work will be performed in San Diego and is expected to be completed in September 2018

* Cubic - if all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2022