Deals of the day-Julius Baer, Western Digital, Tata Steel, Sanofi
July 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
July 11 Cubic Corp:
* Cubic awarded contract to support rotational exercise design support services for U.S. Army Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
TORONTO, July 11 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as lower commodity prices weighed on energy and gold mining stocks, while the heavyweight financials group also lost ground.