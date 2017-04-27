GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil tumbles on supply concern, euro up ahead of French vote
* European shares at 20-month high after upbeat data, earnings
April 27 Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc-
* Cullen/Frost Bankers increases quarterly common cash dividend by three cents
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.57per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* European shares at 20-month high after upbeat data, earnings
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. Senate on Thursday gave final legislative approval to a $1.2 trillion spending bill to keep the government open through September, a measure President Donald Trump is expected to sign before Friday's deadline.