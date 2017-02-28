BRIEF-Culp Inc reports Q3 adj non-GAAP earnings of $0.47 per share

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Culp Inc:

* Culp announces results for third quarter fiscal 2017

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.47

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 sales $76.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $77.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect overall fiscal 2017 annual sales to be flat to slightly lower than last year's annual sales

* Expect overall sales for q4 to be slightly lower compared with q4 of last fiscal year

* Capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are expected to be in range of $12.0 million to $15.0 million